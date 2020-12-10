Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) EPS is poised to hit -0.78 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) started the day on December 09, 2020, with a price increase of 8.43% at $3.86. During the day, the stock rose to $4.49 and sunk to $3.54 before settling in for the price of $3.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BPTH posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$8.65.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.59.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 7.80% institutional ownership.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.83) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50% and is forecasted to reach -2.20 in the upcoming year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26.

In the same vein, BPTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.14% that was lower than 94.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.