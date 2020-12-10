Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) volume hits 1.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on December 09, 2020, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) started slowly as it slid -22.86% to $1.35. During the day, the stock rose to $1.68 and sunk to $1.26 before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDR posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.80.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1503, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8214.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 161 employees. It has generated 213,355 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,978. The stock had 7.69 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.29, operating margin was -38.51 and Pretax Margin of -3.66.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.50%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s Vice President – Sales sold 6,722 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 4,302 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.74 while generating a return on equity of -10.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.60%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, BDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92.

Technical Analysis of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., BDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.67 million was better the volume of 0.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.2116.

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 216.85% that was higher than 178.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.