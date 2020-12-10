Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) EPS growth this year is 61.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) open the trading on December 09, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.03% to $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5598 and sunk to $0.511 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5349, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7115.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Materials industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.76%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -145.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

[Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0541.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.83% that was lower than 141.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

