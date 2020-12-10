Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) EPS is poised to hit -0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) open the trading on December 09, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -21.43% to $1.32. During the day, the stock rose to $1.57 and sunk to $1.30 before settling in for the price of $1.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPCN posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$2.39.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4278, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1442.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12 employees. It has generated 13,749 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,083,945. The stock had 6.00 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -7818.83 and Pretax Margin of -7883.60.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lipocine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,250 shares at the rate of 1.57, making the entire transaction reach 27,024 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,062. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 43,500 for 1.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,134. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,075,112 in total.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7883.72 while generating a return on equity of -165.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, LPCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

[Lipocine Inc., LPCN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.1454.

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.18% that was higher than 97.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.