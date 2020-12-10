Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $191.03K

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) open the trading on December 09, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.88% to $1.95. During the day, the stock rose to $2.23 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MREO posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$4.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $132.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3711, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2281.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.77%, in contrast to 21.62% institutional ownership.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -95.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

Technical Analysis of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

[Mereo BioPharma Group plc, MREO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.1860.

Raw Stochastic average of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.44% that was higher than 49.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.