Morgan Stanley (MS) PE Ratio stood at $10.86: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) established initial surge of 0.72% at $64.37, as the Stock market unbolted on December 09, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $65.425 and sunk to $64.10 before settling in for the price of $63.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $27.20-$65.19.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.54 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.18.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 63051 employees. It has generated 1,047,525 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.28 and Pretax Margin of +17.85.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Morgan Stanley industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 58.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 55.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,385,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,129. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 19, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,020,122 for 0.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 986,884. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.28) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +14.28 while generating a return on equity of 11.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.86, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Morgan Stanley, MS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.72% that was higher than 31.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.