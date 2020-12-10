Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) last week performance was 919.64%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) started the day on December 09, 2020, with a price increase of 998.35% at $57.10. During the day, the stock rose to $158.07 and sunk to $12.15 before settling in for the price of $5.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLSI posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$5.80.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $684.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.61.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 5.39, making the entire transaction reach 5,386 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 397,004. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 1,000 for 5.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,010 in total.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.70%.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.36.

In the same vein, GLSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.34% While, its Average True Range was 17.41.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Oil Prices Rose Despite Surprising Rise In U.S. Inventories

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Oil prices slightly increased in Wednesday trading on December 9, backed by hopes of a rise in fuel demand after the end of the...
Read more

Oil Corrected, Dollar Strengthened While Proposed Stimulus Package Still Uncertain

Today's Spotlight Zach King - 0
Oil prices remained diversified on Tuesday as U.S. light crude oil (WTI) fell -0.26 percent to $45.48 for the January Nymex contract while the...
Read more

U.S. Indices Dropped – Covid Situation Still Fearing Markets

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
On Monday, December 7, after hitting record highs during the Friday session, the primary U.S. stock indexes ended trading mostly in negative territory. A further...
Read more

Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

Today's Spotlight Steve Mayer - 0
Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765...
Read more

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.68 million

Steve Mayer - 0
ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) started the day on December 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -13.70% at $5.23. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) 20 Days SMA touch -4.89%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) open the trading on December 09, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -15.90% to $11.11. During the...
Read more
Markets

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) recent quarterly performance of -0.72% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on December 09, 2020, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) started slowly as it slid -11.52% to $12.36. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.25

Steve Mayer - 0
Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) flaunted slowness of -9.16% at $1.19, as the Stock market unbolted on December 09, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 09, 2020, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.07% to...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) last week performance was -3.15%

Steve Mayer - 0
cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) started the day on December 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -7.36% at $2.77. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.