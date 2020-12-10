The key reasons why Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is -69.42% away from 52-week high?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) open the trading on December 09, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.63% to $17.94. During the day, the stock rose to $19.02 and sunk to $17.91 before settling in for the price of $19.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$58.66.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.25.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.86) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.80.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

[Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.08% that was lower than 123.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.