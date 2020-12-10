The key reasons why MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is 1.93% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on December 09, 2020, MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.70% to $66.64. During the day, the stock rose to $67.20 and sunk to $64.96 before settling in for the price of $64.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTZ posted a 52-week range of $22.51-$65.38.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.22, operating margin was +8.05 and Pretax Margin of +7.11.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. MasTec Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s Director sold 3,301 shares at the rate of 62.03, making the entire transaction reach 204,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,188. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 59.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 296,714. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,489 in total.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.68) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.46 while generating a return on equity of 24.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

MasTec Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MasTec Inc. (MTZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.93, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.08.

In the same vein, MTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MasTec Inc., MTZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.

Raw Stochastic average of MasTec Inc. (MTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.93% that was lower than 39.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

