USD Partners LP (USDP) Moves 6.13% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on December 09, 2020, USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.13% to $3.81. During the day, the stock rose to $4.95 and sunk to $3.58 before settling in for the price of $3.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USDP posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$10.64.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 25.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.48.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.73, operating margin was +18.15 and Pretax Margin of +6.32.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Railroads industry. USD Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.85%, in contrast to 35.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Director bought 12,098 shares at the rate of 4.78, making the entire transaction reach 57,828 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,089. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s SEE REMARKS bought 17,950 for 4.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,032. This particular insider is now the holder of 193,419 in total.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2019, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 10.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

USD Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.60%.

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for USD Partners LP (USDP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.71.

In the same vein, USDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91.

Technical Analysis of USD Partners LP (USDP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [USD Partners LP, USDP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was better the volume of 0.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of USD Partners LP (USDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.56% that was higher than 55.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.