Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) plunge -5.63% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) started the day on December 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -6.99% at $9.72. During the day, the stock rose to $10.64 and sunk to $9.35 before settling in for the price of $10.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFF posted a 52-week range of $2.07-$11.59.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $642.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.12.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 191,827 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,085. The stock had 6.02 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.08, operating margin was -19.94 and Pretax Margin of -11.98.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. Village Farms International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.93%, in contrast to 20.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 11.05, making the entire transaction reach 552,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 818,599. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 10.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 168,700 in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.05.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.12.

In the same vein, VFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.20% that was higher than 89.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

