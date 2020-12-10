Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) last month performance of 31.21% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on December 09, 2020, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.27% to $2.27. During the day, the stock rose to $2.33 and sunk to $2.01 before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTIB posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$8.37.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 105 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 106,676 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,300. The stock had 3.82 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.59, operating margin was -2.08 and Pretax Margin of -11.66.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.38%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director bought 260,000 shares at the rate of 1.00, making the entire transaction reach 260,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 400,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Director bought 140,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 140,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,000 in total.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.65 while generating a return on equity of -84.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -54.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, CTIB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81.

Technical Analysis of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yunhong CTI Ltd., CTIB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was lower the volume of 0.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.22% that was lower than 115.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

