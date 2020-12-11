180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) surge 4.82% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) started the day on December 10, 2020, with a price increase of 13.97% at $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $2.77 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATNF posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$11.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.63.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.70%, in contrast to 4.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 12,182 shares at the rate of 2.78, making the entire transaction reach 33,809 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,571,556. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 60,633 for 3.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 197,676. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,583,738 in total.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Earnings and Revenue Records

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.90%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62.

In the same vein, ATNF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00.

Technical Analysis of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.64% that was lower than 135.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.