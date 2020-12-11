Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) EPS growth this year is -44.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) open the trading on December 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.57% to $5.35. During the day, the stock rose to $5.37 and sunk to $5.14 before settling in for the price of $5.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.66-$8.37.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.84 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.34 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.00.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 97329 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,514,662 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +7.18 and Pretax Margin of +6.61.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.23 while generating a return on equity of 17.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

[Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.63% that was higher than 50.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.