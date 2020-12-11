Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is predicted to post EPS of 0.31 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) open the trading on December 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.25% to $17.65. During the day, the stock rose to $17.66 and sunk to $16.86 before settling in for the price of $16.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COG posted a 52-week range of $13.06-$22.67.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $398.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $390.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.41.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 274 employees. It has generated 7,246,237 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,485,657. The stock had 4.90 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.86, operating margin was +40.09 and Pretax Margin of +45.34.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Vice Pres. & General Counsel sold 54,230 shares at the rate of 18.71, making the entire transaction reach 1,014,643 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,491. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Vice Pres & CAO sold 33,000 for 19.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 648,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,416 in total.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +34.30 while generating a return on equity of 32.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.05, and its Beta score is 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.63.

In the same vein, COG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

[Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, COG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.98% that was higher than 38.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

