Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is 6.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on December 10, 2020, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) started slowly as it slid -5.60% to $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.75 and sunk to $2.52 before settling in for the price of $2.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGLY posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$7.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -9.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 119 workers. It has generated 87,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -84,082. The stock had 5.35 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.96, operating margin was -115.24 and Pretax Margin of -95.83.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Digital Ally Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.10%, in contrast to 12.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Chairman, CEO & President sold 35,790 shares at the rate of 2.41, making the entire transaction reach 86,236 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,110,900. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Chairman, CEO & President sold 119,210 for 2.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 287,654. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,146,690 in total.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -95.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Ally Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.95.

In the same vein, DGLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Digital Ally Inc., DGLY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.71 million was lower the volume of 4.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.89% that was lower than 123.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.