Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) volume hits 1.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) started the day on December 10, 2020, with a price increase of 35.48% at $9.89. During the day, the stock rose to $10.04 and sunk to $7.05 before settling in for the price of $7.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMS posted a 52-week range of $6.32-$11.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -150.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $582.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.04.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 64.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 500 shares at the rate of 6.95, making the entire transaction reach 3,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 111,005. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 500 for 7.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,575. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,000 in total.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -150.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97.

In the same vein, DMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.35% that was higher than 82.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.