Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) recent quarterly performance of 42.30% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) started the day on December 10, 2020, with a price increase of 0.97% at $16.72. During the day, the stock rose to $16.80 and sunk to $16.54 before settling in for the price of $16.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCAU posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$16.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 191752 employees. It has generated 564,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,039. The stock had 14.81 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.89, operating margin was +5.46 and Pretax Margin of +3.52.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.44%, in contrast to 37.43% institutional ownership.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +2.49 while generating a return on equity of 10.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, FCAU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.71% that was lower than 31.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

