ING Groep N.V. (ING) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.21: Right on the Precipice

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) started the day on December 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.59% at $9.77. During the day, the stock rose to $9.82 and sunk to $9.705 before settling in for the price of $10.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$12.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.21.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 56492 employees. It has generated 608,050 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +19.63 and Pretax Margin of +19.86.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 9.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.90, and its Beta score is 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.48% that was lower than 50.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.