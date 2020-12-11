Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) last month performance of 31.41% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) open the trading on December 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 10.12% to $45.14. During the day, the stock rose to $45.29 and sunk to $40.00 before settling in for the price of $40.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KC posted a 52-week range of $17.01-$45.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.64.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1841 employees. It has generated 311,009 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -87,351. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.06, operating margin was -28.90 and Pretax Margin of -27.86.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.62%, in contrast to 20.30% institutional ownership.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.09 while generating a return on equity of -31.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.32.

In the same vein, KC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

[Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.19% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.13% that was lower than 71.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.