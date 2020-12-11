Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.95

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 10, 2020, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.50% to $4.90. During the day, the stock rose to $4.90 and sunk to $4.40 before settling in for the price of $5.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEAF posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$7.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -2.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 341 workers. It has generated 454,416 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -78,704. The stock had 11.47 Receivables turnover and 1.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.20, operating margin was -17.45 and Pretax Margin of -17.28.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Leaf Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 71.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 5.02, making the entire transaction reach 15,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,308. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 09, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,000 for 7.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 729,217 in total.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -17.32 while generating a return on equity of -46.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leaf Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.14.

In the same vein, LEAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Leaf Group Ltd., LEAF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.60% that was higher than 80.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.