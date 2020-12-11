Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) surge 19.27% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 10, 2020, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) set off with pace as it heaved 9.70% to $2.60. During the day, the stock rose to $3.025 and sunk to $2.46 before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEJU posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$6.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 6.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 185.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $337.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.15.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2312 workers. It has generated 300,085 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,992. The stock had 5.15 Receivables turnover and 1.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.14, operating margin was +2.48 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Leju Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.67%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.66 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leju Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 185.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.16, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, LEJU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Leju Holdings Limited, LEJU]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.19% that was lower than 81.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.