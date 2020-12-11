No matter how cynical the overall market is Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) performance over the last week is recorded -20.97%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) started the day on December 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -5.36% at $18.17. During the day, the stock rose to $19.20 and sunk to $18.05 before settling in for the price of $19.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$31.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.70.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.00%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.96% that was lower than 121.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.