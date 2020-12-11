No matter how cynical the overall market is U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) performance over the last week is recorded 32.18%

As on December 10, 2020, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.38% to $6.90. During the day, the stock rose to $6.96 and sunk to $5.96 before settling in for the price of $5.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$6.55.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $460.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2177 employees. It has generated 677,298 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -151,163. The stock had 7.41 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.97, operating margin was +1.36 and Pretax Margin of -29.09.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 6.55, making the entire transaction reach 39,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 274,755. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10, Company’s President Specialty Minerals sold 3,000 for 6.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,140 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -22.32 while generating a return on equity of -37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.29 million was lower the volume of 1.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.44% that was higher than 80.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.