Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) last month volatility was 12.03%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) open the trading on December 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 21.89% to $12.14. During the day, the stock rose to $12.77 and sunk to $9.80 before settling in for the price of $9.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVP posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$14.40.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 219.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $410.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.44.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 140 employees. It has generated 298,551 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,487. The stock had 7.19 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.83, operating margin was +7.11 and Pretax Margin of +7.55.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.20%, in contrast to 22.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s President and CEO bought 400 shares at the rate of 9.99, making the entire transaction reach 3,996 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,076,426. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s President and CEO bought 500 for 8.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,076,026 in total.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 219.60%.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.93, and its Beta score is 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 342.15.

In the same vein, RVP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49.

Technical Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

[Retractable Technologies Inc., RVP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.45% that was higher than 119.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

