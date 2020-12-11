Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) went up 37.27% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) started the day on December 10, 2020, with a price increase of 37.27% at $14.40. During the day, the stock rose to $15.60 and sunk to $13.25 before settling in for the price of $10.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSPK posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$10.71.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $438.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.07.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 9.88, making the entire transaction reach 494,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,021,028. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for 9.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 741,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,498,500 in total.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48.

In the same vein, SSPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.52% that was higher than 53.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.