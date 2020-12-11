SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Moves 14.24% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 10, 2020, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) set off with pace as it heaved 14.24% to $3.37. During the day, the stock rose to $3.73 and sunk to $2.9374 before settling in for the price of $2.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNT posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$13.42.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -656.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 157 workers. It has generated 245,239 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,349. The stock had 14.63 Receivables turnover and 2.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.25, operating margin was -4.34 and Pretax Margin of -4.99.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.00%, in contrast to 13.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 6,897 shares at the rate of 2.65, making the entire transaction reach 18,277 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 485,082. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29, Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,762 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,597. This particular insider is now the holder of 491,979 in total.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.81 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -656.30%.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, SSNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

Going through the that latest performance of [SilverSun Technologies Inc., SSNT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.35% that was lower than 84.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.