The key reasons why YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -54.35% away from 52-week high?

As on December 10, 2020, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.78% to $5.54. During the day, the stock rose to $5.55 and sunk to $5.08 before settling in for the price of $5.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YPF posted a 52-week range of $2.25-$12.14.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -176.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.91.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22032 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.53, operating margin was +6.17 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current insider ownership accounts for 99.50%, in contrast to 17.10% institutional ownership.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of -5.12 while generating a return on equity of -7.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -176.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.62.

In the same vein, YPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [YPF Sociedad Anonima, YPF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 1.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.24% that was lower than 65.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.