Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.83

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT) open the trading on December 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 16.49% to $2.19. During the day, the stock rose to $2.58 and sunk to $1.82 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTT posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$1.99.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.19.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 154 employees. It has generated 317,669 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,688. The stock had 6.12 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.31, operating margin was -3.02 and Pretax Margin of -3.65.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 33.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 0.94, making the entire transaction reach 2,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,873. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,000 for 0.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 186,873 in total.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.85 while generating a return on equity of -1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 75.99.

In the same vein, WTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)

[Wireless Telecom Group Inc., WTT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.73% that was higher than 61.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.