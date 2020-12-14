Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.00 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 11, 2020, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) set off with pace as it heaved 6.68% to $19.79. During the day, the stock rose to $20.10 and sunk to $17.91 before settling in for the price of $18.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $13.12-$19.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $342.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 765 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.62, operating margin was -7.27 and Pretax Margin of -20.10.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -20.45 while generating a return on equity of -8.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.27.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million was inferior to the volume of 1.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.