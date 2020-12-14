Cohu Inc. (COHU) plunge -3.66% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on December 11, 2020, Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.06% to $37.08. During the day, the stock rose to $38.35 and sunk to $35.59 before settling in for the price of $35.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COHU posted a 52-week range of $8.89-$38.88.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -64.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.35.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 182,290 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,563. The stock had 4.21 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.15, operating margin was -6.12 and Pretax Margin of -12.36.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Cohu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s President & CEO sold 5,174 shares at the rate of 35.55, making the entire transaction reach 183,936 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 512,863. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 03, Company’s President & CEO sold 25,118 for 34.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 865,032. This particular insider is now the holder of 518,037 in total.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.83 while generating a return on equity of -13.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cohu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -64.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cohu Inc. (COHU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 92.63.

In the same vein, COHU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cohu Inc. (COHU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cohu Inc., COHU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was better the volume of 0.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.93% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Cohu Inc. (COHU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.94% that was higher than 62.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.