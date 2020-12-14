Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.33% to $3.06. During the day, the stock rose to $3.10 and sunk to $2.82 before settling in for the price of $3.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$3.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $351.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. It has generated 81,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -530,452. The stock had 4.78 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -244.91, operating margin was -691.92 and Pretax Margin of -649.51.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.67%, in contrast to 22.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s Director bought 18,000 shares at the rate of 1.59, making the entire transaction reach 28,544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 108,060.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -647.54 while generating a return on equity of -28.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 178.17.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

[Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.72% that was higher than 75.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.