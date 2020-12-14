Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) last month volatility was 15.03%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 13.82% to $1.73. During the day, the stock rose to $2.75 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$1.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0730, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0288.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, FRSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

[Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., FRSX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.3002.

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.56% that was higher than 99.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.