Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.02

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) established initial surge of 6.51% at $45.50, as the Stock market unbolted on December 11, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $45.53 and sunk to $42.88 before settling in for the price of $42.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRHC posted a 52-week range of $11.25-$45.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 120.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 247.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.82.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1376 employees. It has generated 80,993 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,636. The stock had 1.29 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.45, operating margin was +22.84 and Pretax Margin of +23.26.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Freedom Holding Corp. industry. Freedom Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,845 shares at the rate of 20.82, making the entire transaction reach 184,153 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,755.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.54 while generating a return on equity of 19.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 247.40%.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.00, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.10.

In the same vein, FRHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95.

Technical Analysis of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Freedom Holding Corp., FRHC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.82% that was higher than 33.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.