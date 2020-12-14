Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.95

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.21% to $7.40. During the day, the stock rose to $7.815 and sunk to $7.15 before settling in for the price of $7.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $4.27-$11.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $329.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.47.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1215 employees. It has generated 310,355 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -44,610. The stock had 20.03 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.02, operating margin was -0.23 and Pretax Margin of -14.37.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.93%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s CEO, President and Secretary sold 9,932 shares at the rate of 70334.00, making the entire transaction reach 698,557,288 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 341,149. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,430 for 7.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,045. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,970 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -14.37 while generating a return on equity of -5.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.90.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

[Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.68% that was higher than 55.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.