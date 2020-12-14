GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) latest performance of 9.58% is not what was on cards

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 9.58% to $42.65. During the day, the stock rose to $43.27 and sunk to $38.45 before settling in for the price of $38.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $33.51-$64.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $383.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.24.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 413 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.89, operating margin was +36.54 and Pretax Margin of +21.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 83.60% institutional ownership.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.76.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

[GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.81% While, its Average True Range was 2.59.