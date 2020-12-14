Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) average volume reaches $477.05K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.06% to $39.88. During the day, the stock rose to $39.98 and sunk to $37.97 before settling in for the price of $37.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCAT posted a 52-week range of $17.48-$39.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -295.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 728 workers. It has generated 172,157 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -66,773. The stock had 5.61 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.50, operating margin was -35.12 and Pretax Margin of -38.69.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Health Catalyst Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Director sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 38.18, making the entire transaction reach 458,111 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,443. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Director sold 22,000 for 38.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 838,341. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,348 in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -38.79 while generating a return on equity of -50.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -295.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.01.

In the same vein, HCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

[Health Catalyst Inc., HCAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.09% that was lower than 37.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.