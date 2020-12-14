Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) latest performance of -0.76% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.76% to $6.24. During the day, the stock rose to $6.25 and sunk to $6.14 before settling in for the price of $6.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.47-$9.21.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.76 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 96900 employees. It has generated 2,147,474 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +16.48 and Pretax Margin of +14.67.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 22.20% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.29 while generating a return on equity of 19.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.55, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.49.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

[Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.57% that was lower than 46.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

