MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.29: Right on the Precipice

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) established initial surge of 14.57% at $4.01, as the Stock market unbolted on December 11, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $5.20 and sunk to $3.51 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDJH posted a 52-week range of $1.94-$5.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 187.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 195 employees. It has generated 29,128 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,324. The stock had 2.82 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +6.31 and Pretax Margin of +7.06.

MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 5.37.

MDJM Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 187.70%.

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MDJM Ltd. (MDJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.56.

In the same vein, MDJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of MDJM Ltd. (MDJH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MDJM Ltd., MDJH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 37999.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.48% that was higher than 91.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.