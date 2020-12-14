Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.35M

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.20% to $46.26. During the day, the stock rose to $50.35 and sunk to $46.12 before settling in for the price of $48.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNOX posted a 52-week range of $20.25-$69.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.97.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.59%, in contrast to 11.40% institutional ownership.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.23) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.16.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

[Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.49% While, its Average True Range was 6.78.