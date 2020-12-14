Niu Technologies (NIU) average volume reaches $1.85M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) established initial surge of 2.97% at $29.16, as the Stock market unbolted on December 11, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $30.25 and sunk to $28.58 before settling in for the price of $28.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $6.08-$37.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 147.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.85.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 521 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 576,741 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,801. The stock had 21.64 Receivables turnover and 1.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.19, operating margin was +7.56 and Pretax Margin of +9.55.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 27.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 147.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.00.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Niu Technologies, NIU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.50% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies (NIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.51% that was lower than 76.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.