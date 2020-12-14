No matter how cynical the overall market is Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) performance over the last week is recorded 3.52%

As on December 11, 2020, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) started slowly as it slid -5.33% to $42.60. During the day, the stock rose to $45.22 and sunk to $42.51 before settling in for the price of $45.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$51.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.28.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 847 employees. It has generated 159,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,963. The stock had 0.79 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.64, operating margin was +26.11 and Pretax Margin of +16.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 32.10% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +15.61 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.38.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.59 million was better the volume of 1.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.70% that was lower than 61.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.