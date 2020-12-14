Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) last week performance was 46.90%

As on on December 11, 2020, Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE: EQS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 46.90% to $1.66. Taking a more long-term approach, EQS posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$1.89.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1806, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2238.

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Equus Total Return Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.88%, in contrast to 4.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16, this organization’s CEO bought 3,228,024 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 3,776,788 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,728,024. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,228,024 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,776,788. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE: EQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.05.

In the same vein, EQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87.

Technical Analysis of Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Equus Total Return Inc., EQS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.29 million was better the volume of 21593.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.1591.

Raw Stochastic average of Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.05% that was higher than 79.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.