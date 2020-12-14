Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Open at price of $2.13: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on December 11, 2020, Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 36.81% to $2.95. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $2.10 before settling in for the price of $2.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPH posted a 52-week range of $1.49-$19.21.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 215 employees. It has generated 461,484 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,512. The stock had 4.80 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.01, operating margin was +26.16 and Pretax Margin of +4.66.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Recro Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.43%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17, this organization’s President and CEO sold 80,000 shares at the rate of 8.22, making the entire transaction reach 657,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 161,194.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69.

In the same vein, REPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Recro Pharma Inc., REPH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.53 million was better the volume of 0.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.95% that was higher than 108.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.