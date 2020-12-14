SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) EPS is poised to hit -0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) started the day on December 11, 2020, with a price decrease of -7.04% at $5.02. During the day, the stock rose to $5.39 and sunk to $4.98 before settling in for the price of $5.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SXC posted a 52-week range of $2.33-$6.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -595.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $446.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 895 employees. It has generated 1,788,045 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -170,168. The stock had 23.23 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.18, operating margin was +6.75 and Pretax Margin of -12.69.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.77%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Senior Vice President bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.29, making the entire transaction reach 9,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,892.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.52 while generating a return on equity of -31.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -595.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.05, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.11.

In the same vein, SXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.12% that was higher than 66.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.