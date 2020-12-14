Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.15

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) established initial surge of 5.08% at $4.34, as the Stock market unbolted on December 11, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $4.40 and sunk to $4.1211 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$5.31.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $176.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 88 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 75,802 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -300,868. The stock had 5.57 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -102.68, operating margin was -398.26 and Pretax Margin of -396.91.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vuzix Corporation industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.10%, in contrast to 15.60% institutional ownership.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -96.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.97.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.93% that was lower than 86.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.