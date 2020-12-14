Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Moves 3.08% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.08% to $58.56. During the day, the stock rose to $58.86 and sunk to $56.30 before settling in for the price of $56.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WGO posted a 52-week range of $16.94-$72.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5505 employees. It has generated 427,890 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,161. The stock had 12.44 Receivables turnover and 1.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.42, operating margin was +5.32 and Pretax Margin of +3.28.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s SVP-Operations sold 1,114 shares at the rate of 48.21, making the entire transaction reach 53,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,678. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21, Company’s VP-Strategic Dev. & Planning sold 3,927 for 63.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,446 in total.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 8/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.93) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 8.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.04, and its Beta score is 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.58.

In the same vein, WGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

[Winnebago Industries Inc., WGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.24% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.90% that was lower than 57.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.