Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) return on Assets touches 6.48: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) open the trading on December 11, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.66% to $16.40. During the day, the stock rose to $17.65 and sunk to $15.93 before settling in for the price of $17.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $15.17-$21.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $720.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.82 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3355 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.59, operating margin was +4.74 and Pretax Margin of +4.86.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.60.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.52.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

[Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.