A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) as it 5-day change was 7.75%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) set off with pace as it heaved 4.11% to $11.40. During the day, the stock rose to $11.42 and sunk to $10.95 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPF posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$11.11.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.21.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 207,308 shares at the rate of 10.31, making the entire transaction reach 2,137,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 250,000 for 10.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,575,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,792,692 in total.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

Technical Analysis of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., WPF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.72 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.35% that was higher than 14.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more

Oil Prices Down On Friday, But Were Up Over The Week

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Prices slowed on Friday in the oil market, but the weekly balance sheet was positive: WTI rose another 0.67 percent in 5 sessions and...
Read more

U.S. Indices: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Fell, NASDAQ Rose

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
As political talks continue between Congress and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new budget funding package in the face of the coronavirus crisis,...
Read more

Oil Prices Rose Despite Surprising Rise In U.S. Inventories

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Oil prices slightly increased in Wednesday trading on December 9, backed by hopes of a rise in fuel demand after the end of the...
Read more

Oil Corrected, Dollar Strengthened While Proposed Stimulus Package Still Uncertain

Today's Spotlight Zach King - 0
Oil prices remained diversified on Tuesday as U.S. light crude oil (WTI) fell -0.26 percent to $45.48 for the January Nymex contract while the...
Read more

