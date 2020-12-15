Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) EPS is poised to hit 0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2020, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) set off with pace as it heaved 8.89% to $3.73. During the day, the stock rose to $3.8151 and sunk to $3.46 before settling in for the price of $3.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRS posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$4.90.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 36.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $627.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.83.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 178 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 695,865 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,388. The stock had 3.41 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.97, operating margin was +0.80 and Pretax Margin of -1.64.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Antares Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 43.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Executive Vice President & CFO bought 16,400 shares at the rate of 2.85, making the entire transaction reach 46,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 646,465. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 10, Company’s Director sold 56 for 4.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,751 in total.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.64 while generating a return on equity of -4.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $113.18, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 102.95.

In the same vein, ATRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Antares Pharma Inc., ATRS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.40% that was higher than 46.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.